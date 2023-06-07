McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) closed at $284.54 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $288.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2770972 shares were traded. MCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $290.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 145.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 26, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $330 from $305 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Flatley Edith Morgan sold 2,000 shares for $285.07 per share. The transaction valued at 570,140 led to the insider holds 1,929 shares of the business.

Sempels Jo sold 6,425 shares of MCD for $1,896,018 on May 05. The President, IDL now owns 730 shares after completing the transaction at $295.10 per share. On May 05, another insider, Steijaert Manuel JM, who serves as the EVP – Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 3,402 shares for $296.35 each. As a result, the insider received 1,008,183 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCD now has a Market Capitalization of 207.74B and an Enterprise Value of 253.95B. As of this moment, McDonald’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCD has reached a high of $298.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 269.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCD traded on average about 2.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 730.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 728.42M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MCD as of May 14, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 6.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MCD is 6.08, which was 5.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 61.90% for MCD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.8 and $10.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.11. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.78 and $11.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.49B to a low estimate of $5.86B. As of the current estimate, McDonald’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.72B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.47B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.3B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.18B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.51B and the low estimate is $25.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.