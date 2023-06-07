Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $271.12

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $271.12, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $271.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19378439 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $269.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $320 from $220 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares for $265.00 per share. The transaction valued at 191,330 led to the insider holds 37,366 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares of META for $178,377 on May 23. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 38,088 shares after completing the transaction at $247.06 per share. On May 17, another insider, Olivan Javier, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,274 shares for $239.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,022,935 and left with 74,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 694.81B and an Enterprise Value of 684.94B. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $275.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 231.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 24.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of May 14, 2023 were 27.5M with a Short Ratio of 27.50M, compared to 28.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Meta Platforms, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.31, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $0.24.

