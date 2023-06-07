Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.15 in the prior trading day, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed at $0.15, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1610821 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1533 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MOBQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBQ now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64M and an Enterprise Value of 2.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7271.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.91M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of May 14, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 350.32k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.