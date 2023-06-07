Nokia Oyj (NOK)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) closed at $3.99 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15576737 shares were traded. NOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 424.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOK now has a Market Capitalization of 22.54B and an Enterprise Value of 19.39B. As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5905.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOK traded on average about 16.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.57B. Shares short for NOK as of May 14, 2023 were 16.64M with a Short Ratio of 16.64M, compared to 10.66M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NOK is 0.10, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.80% for NOK, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2000 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.59B to a low estimate of $6.49B. As of the current estimate, Nokia Oyj’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.83B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.17B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.81B and the low estimate is $27.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.