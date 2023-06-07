Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $11.38

As of close of business last night, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.38, up 3.93% from its previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682450 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Colestro James M sold 17 shares for $10.49 per share. The transaction valued at 178 led to the insider holds 18,682 shares of the business.

Colestro James M sold 186 shares of NWBI for $1,988 on May 31. The EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking now owns 18,699 shares after completing the transaction at $10.69 per share. On May 24, another insider, Colestro James M, who serves as the EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking of the company, sold 248 shares for $11.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,735 and left with 18,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B. As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWBI traded 891.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 651.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of May 14, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 9.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, NWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $112M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.15M to a low estimate of $110.5M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.27M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.81M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $436.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.68M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.6M and the low estimate is $443.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.