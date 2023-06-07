NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock Closes down -43.04% on Tuesday Trading

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed the day trading at $47.00 down -43.04% from the previous closing price of $82.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$35.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12272314 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVCR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $104 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Leonard Frank X sold 8,318 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 625,205 led to the insider holds 54,284 shares of the business.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM sold 25,635 shares of NVCR for $1,952,346 on Mar 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 209,753 shares after completing the transaction at $76.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Shah Pritesh, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 21,421 shares for $76.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,631,411 and left with 124,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVCR traded about 718.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVCR traded about 2.17M shares per day. A total of 105.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of May 14, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 7.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.11, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.8.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $126.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.2M to a low estimate of $119.8M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $140.87M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.45M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $492.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $515.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $537.84M, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617.9M and the low estimate is $513M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.