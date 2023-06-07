Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at $29.40 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $29.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322068 shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Wall Tyler sold 90,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,357,073 led to the insider holds 48,256 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares of NTNX for $141,715 on Dec 21. The President and CEO now owns 310,348 shares after completing the transaction at $28.34 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Conway Craig, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.38 each. As a result, the insider received 759,575 and left with 33,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.93B and an Enterprise Value of 6.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $33.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTNX traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 231.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of May 14, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 7.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $475.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $477.5M to a low estimate of $472.94M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.54M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.