nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $45.31 in the prior trading day, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $46.04, up 1.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515296 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Wozniak Beth sold 10,028 shares for $46.00 per share. The transaction valued at 461,288 led to the insider holds 82,478 shares of the business.

Heath Lynnette R sold 5,890 shares of NVT for $270,940 on Jun 02. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 28,529 shares after completing the transaction at $46.00 per share. On May 31, another insider, Faulconer Michael B, who serves as the President – Thermal Management of the company, sold 3,348 shares for $43.46 each. As a result, the insider received 145,504 and left with 27,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.63B and an Enterprise Value of 8.49B. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $46.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $736.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.6M to a low estimate of $728.5M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $694.7M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $780.85M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.