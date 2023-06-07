NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at $181.26 in the last session, up 2.66% from day before closing price of $176.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688075 shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $167 from $160 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Jensen Christopher L sold 9,696 shares for $185.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,760 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Wuamett Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of NXPI for $2,497,800 on May 05. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 30,569 shares after completing the transaction at $166.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.08B and an Enterprise Value of 54.32B. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $197.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXPI traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of May 14, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NXPI is 4.06, which was 3.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.45 and a low estimate of $3.26, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.8 and $11.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.33. EPS for the following year is $14.37, with 24 analysts recommending between $16 and $11.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.31B, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.21B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $12.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.