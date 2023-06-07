Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.47

As of close of business last night, Ocugen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.47, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6914697 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 120.65M and an Enterprise Value of 50.21M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3262.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCGN traded 7.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of May 14, 2023 were 40.76M with a Short Ratio of 40.76M, compared to 37.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.00% and a Short% of Float of 24.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.