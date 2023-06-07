Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $224.72 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $226.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5393671 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on May 24, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $225 from $210 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Klarich Lee sold 45,000 shares for $227.30 per share. The transaction valued at 10,228,367 led to the insider holds 605,212 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 36,000 shares of PANW for $7,753,121 on Jun 01. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,666,898 shares after completing the transaction at $215.36 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Paul Josh D., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.00 each. As a result, the insider received 105,500 and left with 29,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 68.73B and an Enterprise Value of 68.72B. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 352.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 55.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 119.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $230.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PANW has traded an average of 4.09M shares per day and 7.87M over the past ten days. A total of 303.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of May 14, 2023 were 20.93M with a Short Ratio of 20.93M, compared to 18.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 33 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 37 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.96B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $8.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.