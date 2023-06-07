Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) was $9.04 for the day, up 7.36% from the previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25640328 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.06B and an Enterprise Value of 4.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

PLUG traded an average of 21.77M shares per day over the past three months and 25.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 589.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of May 14, 2023 were 116.73M with a Short Ratio of 116.73M, compared to 100.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.44% and a Short% of Float of 19.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $221M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.59M, an increase of 51.50% less than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 84.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.