PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Stock Price Peaks at $34.73 During Trading

The closing price of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) was $34.19 for the day, up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562444 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares of PRG for $962,500 on Aug 03. The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Garner Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,475 and bolstered with 38,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

PRG traded an average of 505.72K shares per day over the past three months and 380.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.65M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PRG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 3.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.52M to a low estimate of $565M. As of the current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $649.44M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.03M, a decrease of -11.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $566.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.