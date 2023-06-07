Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Records 0.88 million Shares Traded, Reaches $98.65 High

After finishing at $95.90 in the prior trading day, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $96.87, up 1.01%. On the day, 877994 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QRVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 75,891 shares of the business.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A sold 11,218 shares of QRVO for $1,052,697 on May 22. The President and CEO now owns 178,806 shares after completing the transaction at $93.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 4,304 shares for $95.00 each. As a result, the insider received 408,880 and left with 33,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.56B and an Enterprise Value of 10.80B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $114.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $639.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $641.73M to a low estimate of $625M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.62M, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $775M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.