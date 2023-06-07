Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) was $12.56 for the day, up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $12.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530132 shares were traded. RRGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRGB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 43.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 43.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Hart Gerard Johan bought 15,000 shares for $12.91 per share. The transaction valued at 193,605 led to the insider holds 384,012 shares of the business.

Page Allison A. bought 4,340 shares of RRGB for $55,313 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 36,732 shares after completing the transaction at $12.74 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Hart Gerard Johan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $11.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,640 and bolstered with 183,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRGB now has a Market Capitalization of 202.48M and an Enterprise Value of 791.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRGB has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.66.

Shares Statistics:

RRGB traded an average of 385.07K shares per day over the past three months and 616.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.18M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RRGB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $296.9M to a low estimate of $293.1M. As of the current estimate, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.09M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.71M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $286.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.