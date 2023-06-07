ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stocks Hit Low of $5.30 Before Closing at $5.54

In the latest session, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at $5.54 up 5.52% from its previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796174 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ReNew Energy Global Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 7.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNW has traded an average of 845.97K shares per day and 651.32k over the past ten days. A total of 393.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of May 14, 2023 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $192.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $192.3M to a low estimate of $192.3M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $232M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.8M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $856.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $949.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.