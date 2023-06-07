Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Records 1.87 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.9000 High

After finishing at $1.80 in the prior trading day, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) closed at $1.87, up 3.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871993 shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 206.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $4.90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when McKinney Paul D. bought 25,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 42,500 led to the insider holds 1,345,192 shares of the business.

HARRIS RICHARD E sold 77,400 shares of REI for $136,147 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 227,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.76 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, McKinney Paul D., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,000 and bolstered with 1,320,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REI now has a Market Capitalization of 364.92M and an Enterprise Value of 788.64M. As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3729.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.80M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of May 14, 2023 were 15.49M with a Short Ratio of 15.49M, compared to 20.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 11.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $89.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.11M to a low estimate of $81.73M. As of the current estimate, Ring Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.96M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.97M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $335.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.25M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438M and the low estimate is $342.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.