Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $67.11 up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $66.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544180 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shift4 Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 5.01B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOUR has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 835.45k over the past ten days. A total of 84.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of May 14, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 9.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.46% and a Short% of Float of 19.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $632.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $658.71M to a low estimate of $597.6M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $506.7M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.06M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.49M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.