Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stocks Hit Low of $23.18 Before Closing at $23.23

In the latest session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $23.23 down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $23.82. On the day, 2093230 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 608.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 32,248 led to the insider holds 64,629 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 3,575 shares of SHLS for $70,535 on Mar 15. The President now owns 66,044 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the of the company, sold 181,541 shares for $21.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,841,408 and left with 634,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHLS has traded an average of 3.56M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of May 14, 2023 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.55M, compared to 12.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $114.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.49M, an estimated increase of 56.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.61M, an increase of 51.50% less than the figure of $56.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.94M, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.48M and the low estimate is $594.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.