SILV (SilverCrest Metals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) closed the day trading at $6.48 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550037 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILV, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 949.10M and an Enterprise Value of 928.48M. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILV traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILV traded about 731.68k shares per day. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.04M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of May 14, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 10.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.