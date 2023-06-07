Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.73 During Trading Session

After finishing at $3.60 in the prior trading day, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $3.73, up 3.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12730480 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 281.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.93B and an Enterprise Value of 23.74B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1663.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of May 14, 2023 were 193.54M with a Short Ratio of 193.54M, compared to 186.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 30.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.09, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.