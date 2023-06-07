Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $74.70, up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $74.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578281 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Maura David M bought 5,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 362,500 led to the insider holds 678,816 shares of the business.

Maura David M bought 5,000 shares of SPB for $360,650 on May 22. The Executive Chairman and CEO now owns 673,816 shares after completing the transaction at $72.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 162.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $89.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPB traded 804.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 569.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SPB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 1.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 8.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, SPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.66 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $789.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.1M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $818M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $748.05M, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $769M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.