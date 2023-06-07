Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $18.94 in the prior trading day, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed at $19.53, up 3.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558238 shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Neale Erin Rose sold 3,932 shares for $19.39 per share. The transaction valued at 76,223 led to the insider holds 24,712 shares of the business.

Trousdale William sold 2,500 shares of SNCY for $45,825 on May 30. The VP-Fin. Plan. & Anlys & Treas. now owns 14,431 shares after completing the transaction at $18.33 per share. On May 22, another insider, Trousdale William, who serves as the VP-Fin. Plan. & Anlys & Treas. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $17.68 each. As a result, the insider received 44,193 and left with 14,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 1.54B. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $23.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 326.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 503k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $258.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $252.3M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.07M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.02M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.44M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.