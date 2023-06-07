Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Records 1.30% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) was $29.67 for the day, up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $29.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4165898 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SU now has a Market Capitalization of 38.75B and an Enterprise Value of 50.43B. As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.88.

Shares Statistics:

SU traded an average of 4.93M shares per day over the past three months and 6.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of May 14, 2023 were 57.77M with a Short Ratio of 57.77M, compared to 15.35M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.98, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.16 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.99B to a low estimate of $8.29B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.15B, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.15B, a decrease of -26.70% over than the figure of -$26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.09B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.74B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.24B and the low estimate is $21.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.