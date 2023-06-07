Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock Closes down -0.12% on Tuesday Trading

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) closed the day trading at $41.53 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $41.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2152937 shares were traded. SYNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYNH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,156 led to the insider holds 47,552 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares of SYNH for $39,000 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 9,342 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,152 and left with 48,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.30B and an Enterprise Value of 7.07B. As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 96.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $79.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYNH traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYNH traded about 2.69M shares per day. A total of 103.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.39B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.34B and the low estimate is $5.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.