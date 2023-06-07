Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Records 1.3 million Shares Traded, Reaches $137.42 High

After finishing at $136.72 in the prior trading day, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) closed at $135.68, down -0.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297594 shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTWO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 18, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $120 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Emerson Daniel P sold 6,251 shares for $137.88 per share. The transaction valued at 861,862 led to the insider holds 132,296 shares of the business.

ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 9,537 shares of TTWO for $1,312,989 on Jun 01. The Chairman, CEO now owns 666,147 shares after completing the transaction at $137.67 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Slatoff Karl, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,537 shares for $137.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,312,989 and left with 666,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 22.98B and an Enterprise Value of 25.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $141.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 5.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 22 analysts recommending between $12.97 and $5.36.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.1B and the low estimate is $7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.