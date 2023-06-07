Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $24.44 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $24.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1336791 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.70.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $33 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Allen Dick bought 10,000 shares for $29.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,687 led to the insider holds 12,205 shares of the business.

Howell Peyton R bought 3,000 shares of TNDM for $90,492 on May 17. The Director now owns 8,550 shares after completing the transaction at $30.16 per share. On May 12, another insider, Vosseller Leigh, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 3,015 shares for $32.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,805 and bolstered with 5,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $70.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNDM traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of May 14, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 7.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $0 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $201.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.7M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.26M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.66M, an increase of 15.40% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.29M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $859.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $885.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.22M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $932.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.