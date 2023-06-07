TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $14.26 down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $14.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3699486 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.30B and an Enterprise Value of 8.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 4.23M over the past ten days. A total of 442.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of May 14, 2023 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 16.32M, compared to 12.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.7B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.