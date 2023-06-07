Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Records 1.17 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.1000 High

After finishing at $4.19 in the prior trading day, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) closed at $4.09, down -2.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169801 shares were traded. TEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEF now has a Market Capitalization of 23.67B and an Enterprise Value of 22.67B. As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEF is 0.64, which has changed by -17.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 4.08% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8807.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 890.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 883.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.14B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.24M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TEF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.33 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.16. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for TEF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4B and the low estimate is $37.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.