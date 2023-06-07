Tellurian Inc. (TELL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed at $1.24 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8321776 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 236,216 led to the insider holds 1,659,639 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 187,257 shares of TELL for $235,944 on Apr 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,854,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 630,405 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 788,006 and left with 2,042,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 686.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1444.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TELL traded on average about 10.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of May 14, 2023 were 69.55M with a Short Ratio of 69.55M, compared to 70.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 13.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.7M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.35M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.19M, a decrease of -31.30% less than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.93M, down -41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.77M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.