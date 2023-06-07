TELUS Corporation (TU)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) was $19.18 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $19.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282071 shares were traded. TU stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TU now has a Market Capitalization of 27.75B and an Enterprise Value of 47.29B. As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.72.

Shares Statistics:

TU traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.23% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of May 14, 2023 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 11.67M, compared to 14.41M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.38, TU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.59. The current Payout Ratio is 176.90% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.79B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, TELUS Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.84B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.63B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.5B and the low estimate is $16.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.