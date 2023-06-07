Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock Closes up 1.53% on Tuesday Trading

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed the day trading at $103.07 up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $101.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334997 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $81 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,000 led to the insider holds 19,267 shares of the business.

Burns Richard John sold 1,093 shares of TER for $99,408 on May 05. The President, Semiconductor Test now owns 17,168 shares after completing the transaction at $90.95 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 17,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 15.98B and an Enterprise Value of 15.36B. As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $112.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TER traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TER traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 155.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.37% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of May 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

TER’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 10.90% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

