The AES Corporation (AES) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $20.08 in the prior trading day, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed at $20.13, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12934753 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 13.47B and an Enterprise Value of 36.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 712.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of May 14, 2023 were 16.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.76M, compared to 13.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.65, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $12.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.