The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stocks Reach New Highs at $54.61 During Trading Session

After finishing at $54.41 in the prior trading day, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $54.61, up 0.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10862929 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCHW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Schwab Charles R. sold 77,640 shares for $51.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,018,584 led to the insider holds 59,771,278 shares of the business.

Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares of SCHW for $267,340 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 9,984 shares after completing the transaction at $53.47 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Clark Bernard J., who serves as the MD, Head of Adivsor Services of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $54.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 274,154 and bolstered with 120,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 99.39B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 29.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of May 14, 2023 were 27.66M with a Short Ratio of 27.66M, compared to 28.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCHW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.89, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $4.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.95B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, a decrease of -12.50% less than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.54B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.28B and the low estimate is $20.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.