The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GS

After finishing at $321.81 in the prior trading day, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) closed at $326.80, up 1.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1493745 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $328.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $321.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $375 from $339 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 24,819,473 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 536,472,909 led to the insider holds 110,337 shares of the business.

LEE BRIAN J sold 3,000 shares of GS for $1,012,974 on May 02. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 15,052 shares after completing the transaction at $337.66 per share. On May 02, another insider, LEE BRIAN J, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $337.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,897 and left with 15,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GS now has a Market Capitalization of 108.64B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $389.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 328.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 340.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 346.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GS’s forward annual dividend rate was 9.50, compared to 10.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.28 and a low estimate of $5.77, while EPS last year was $7.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.18, with high estimates of $10.05 and low estimates of $7.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.85 and $28.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.25. EPS for the following year is $38.14, with 21 analysts recommending between $44 and $31.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $12.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.73B to a low estimate of $11.42B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.86B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.25B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.46B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.37B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.84B and the low estimate is $46.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.