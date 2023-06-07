The Hershey Company (HSY)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed at $255.29 in the last session, down -1.61% from day before closing price of $259.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954928 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $261.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $275 from $255 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 50,354 shares for $260.23 per share. The transaction valued at 13,103,531 led to the insider holds 2,421,543 shares of the business.

HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 28,103 shares of HSY for $7,317,869 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 2,471,897 shares after completing the transaction at $260.39 per share. On May 15, another insider, Buck Michele, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 14,251 shares for $271.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,861,978 and left with 131,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 52.18B and an Enterprise Value of 56.75B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HSY traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HSY is 4.14, which was 4.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.77 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $10.31, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $10.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.