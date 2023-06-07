The closing price of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) was $3.89 for the day, up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476011 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 6,260 led to the insider holds 746,308 shares of the business.

Middleton Hunter sold 402 shares of EGHT for $1,271 on May 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 290,497 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kraus Kevin, who serves as the Interim Chief Financial Off. of the company, sold 402 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,271 and left with 126,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 452.66M and an Enterprise Value of 883.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2629.

Shares Statistics:

EGHT traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of May 14, 2023 were 16.04M with a Short Ratio of 16.04M, compared to 17.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.99% and a Short% of Float of 23.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.5M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.88M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.73M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.94M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.41M and the low estimate is $775.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.