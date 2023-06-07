The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Stock Price Peaks at $36.18 During Trading

The closing price of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) was $35.60 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $35.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715515 shares were traded. SMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.24.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ratzan Brian K. sold 15,133 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 605,320 led to the insider holds 2,672,557 shares of the business.

Matthews Timothy Allen sold 16,800 shares of SMPL for $662,360 on May 11. The VP, Controller and CAO now owns 18,039 shares after completing the transaction at $39.43 per share. On May 11, another insider, KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the company, sold 10,656 shares for $39.61 each. As a result, the insider received 422,046 and left with 28,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $41.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.06.

Shares Statistics:

SMPL traded an average of 582.20K shares per day over the past three months and 485.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.73M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $345.01M to a low estimate of $319M. As of the current estimate, The Simply Good Foods Company’s year-ago sales were $316.53M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.38M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.27M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.