There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) can be one of them

After finishing at $11.83 in the prior trading day, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) closed at $11.91, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732187 shares were traded. TGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Keating Neal J bought 10,000 shares for $10.93 per share. The transaction valued at 109,300 led to the insider holds 29,933 shares of the business.

Crowley Daniel J bought 6,018 shares of TGI for $66,258 on Mar 13. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 694,959 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Crowley Daniel J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 3,982 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,917 and bolstered with 688,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGI now has a Market Capitalization of 774.24M and an Enterprise Value of 2.26B. As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 951.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 7.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

