There is a good chance Rambus Inc. (RMBS) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Rambus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $63.12, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $63.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318078 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Seraphin Luc sold 4,556 shares for $49.39 per share. The transaction valued at 225,017 led to the insider holds 255,332 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $599,752 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 255,414 shares after completing the transaction at $47.98 per share. On May 01, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 each. As a result, the insider received 560,371 and left with 267,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B and an Enterprise Value of 6.62B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $68.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMBS traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $133.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.14M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.79M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.7M and the low estimate is $602M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.