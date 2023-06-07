There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

The closing price of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) was $170.36 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $170.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4029984 shares were traded. TXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3783.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 24, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $195 from $185 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,200 shares for $176.67 per share. The transaction valued at 212,003 led to the insider holds 30,357 shares of the business.

BLINN MARK A sold 3,068 shares of TXN for $557,425 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 11,773 shares after completing the transaction at $181.69 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, CLARK JANET F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,990 shares for $175.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,749,851 and left with 8,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXN now has a Market Capitalization of 154.54B and an Enterprise Value of 155.12B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $186.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.49.

Shares Statistics:

TXN traded an average of 5.02M shares per day over the past three months and 6.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 907.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.72M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of May 14, 2023 were 16.48M with a Short Ratio of 16.48M, compared to 19.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.78, TXN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on May 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 28 analysts recommending between $9.55 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.47B to a low estimate of $4.33B. As of the current estimate, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.62B, a decrease of -11.90% over than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.03B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.04B and the low estimate is $18.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.