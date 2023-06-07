There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

The price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed at $0.38 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516492 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3754.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTNB now has a Market Capitalization of 83.10M and an Enterprise Value of 62.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4981, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5861.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTNB traded on average about 473.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 436.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $300k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06M, an estimated decrease of -71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k, a decrease of -63.90% over than the figure of -$71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19M, down -65.50% from the average estimate.