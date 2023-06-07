This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed the day trading at $30.96 up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $29.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42265042 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 249,324 led to the insider holds 138,265 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares of INTC for $249,081 on Feb 23. The CEO now owns 18,700 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who serves as the EVP & GM, CCG of the company, sold 695 shares for $26.57 each. As a result, the insider received 18,465 and left with 181,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 124.55B and an Enterprise Value of 147.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $44.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTC traded about 45.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTC traded about 57.82M shares per day. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.12B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of May 14, 2023 were 67.74M with a Short Ratio of 67.74M, compared to 69.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

INTC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 1.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 74.83% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 33 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $12.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.24B to a low estimate of $11.99B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.32B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.21B, a decrease of -13.40% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.65B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.22B and the low estimate is $50.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.