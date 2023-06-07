Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

After finishing at $122.09 in the prior trading day, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $127.10, up 4.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1726575 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bible Daryl N. bought 10,000 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,206,082 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Seseri Rudina sold 700 shares of MTB for $82,880 on May 17. The Director now owns 1,736 shares after completing the transaction at $118.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Ledgett Richard H. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 390 shares for $156.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,000 and bolstered with 390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 20.25B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of May 14, 2023 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.92M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.90, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 41.57% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.