Toast Inc. (TOST) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) was $22.25 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5269528 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Fredette Stephen sold 5,392 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 118,624 led to the insider holds 3,284,195 shares of the business.

Fredette Stephen sold 4,953 shares of TOST for $109,293 on May 30. The Co-President now owns 3,289,587 shares after completing the transaction at $22.07 per share. On May 26, another insider, Fredette Stephen, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 22,758 shares for $22.07 each. As a result, the insider received 502,383 and left with 3,294,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 11.80B and an Enterprise Value of 10.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

TOST traded an average of 6.40M shares per day over the past three months and 7.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 524.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.21M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of May 14, 2023 were 18.84M with a Short Ratio of 18.84M, compared to 22.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.41M to a low estimate of $918.8M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 38.90% less than the figure of $39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.