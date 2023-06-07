Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TW

After finishing at $69.20 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $68.81, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579667 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BERNS STEVEN sold 394 shares for $74.50 per share. The transaction valued at 29,353 led to the insider holds 731 shares of the business.

Furber Sara sold 8,210 shares of TW for $603,566 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,691 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,082 shares for $79.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,488,068 and left with 234,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 14.56B and an Enterprise Value of 13.36B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $79.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 931.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of May 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.33, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $317.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.6M to a low estimate of $305.25M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.14M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.21M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.63M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.