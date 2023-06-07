trivago N.V. (TRVG) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1500 Before Closing at $1.18

In the latest session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed at $1.18 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1789907 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of trivago N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVG now has a Market Capitalization of 404.22M and an Enterprise Value of 134.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRVG is 1.54, which has changed by -35.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 4.08% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3307, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4049.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRVG has traded an average of 277.32K shares per day and 584.02k over the past ten days. A total of 342.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of May 14, 2023 were 395.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 406.21k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158.78M to a low estimate of $148.99M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $147.55M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.53M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.51M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $671.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $579.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $602.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.83M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $718.85M and the low estimate is $625.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.