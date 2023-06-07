UGI Corporation (UGI) expected to report EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter

In the latest session, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) closed at $28.41 up 3.01% from its previous closing price of $27.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1742320 shares were traded. UGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UGI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Perreault Roger bought 3,565 shares for $27.98 per share. The transaction valued at 99,749 led to the insider holds 41,125 shares of the business.

HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of UGI for $495,210 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 465,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.84 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Gaudiosi Monica M, who serves as the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $35.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,648,250 and left with 61,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.95B and an Enterprise Value of 13.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -619.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $44.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGI has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 3.28M over the past ten days. A total of 209.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 3.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UGI is 1.50, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 27.59% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, UGI Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.52B and the low estimate is $9.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.