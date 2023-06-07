Understanding Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $49.42 up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $48.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5239247 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 5.24B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASO has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 2.38M over the past ten days. A total of 77.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of May 14, 2023 were 11.65M with a Short Ratio of 11.65M, compared to 11.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.11% and a Short% of Float of 27.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASO is 0.36, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $6.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.53. EPS for the following year is $8.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.58 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.