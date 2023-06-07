Understanding Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s financial health through ratios

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed the day trading at $71.44 down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $72.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716338 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $67 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 12,098 shares for $58.28 per share. The transaction valued at 705,088 led to the insider holds 343,037 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 3,956 shares of ESTC for $230,557 on Mar 09. The CFO & COO now owns 178,235 shares after completing the transaction at $58.28 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Herzog Carolyn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,153 shares for $58.28 each. As a result, the insider received 125,482 and left with 87,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.96B and an Enterprise Value of 6.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTC traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTC traded about 1.77M shares per day. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.20M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $284.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286M to a low estimate of $281.6M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $250.08M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.